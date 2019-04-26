Avengers: Endgame - review (5 out of 5)

So one of the most eagerly anticipated movies has finally arrived - and it’s a long one!

Over three hours, all the loose ends from ‘Infinity War’ are sorted thanks to the biggest superhero cast ever pulled together.

So, in the previous film, half the people in the universe were snuffed out after the despot Thanos got hold of the infinity stones.

This included a whole bunch of the main cast from earlier Marvel movies.

So what will the remaining superheroes do to get things back on track?

Well, you can imagine over three hours, it’s quite a bit.

But I have to say that the film certainly didn’t drag for me.

There are emotional scenes early on but they all set the scene for what’s to come.

However, most importably there’s plenty of humour which Marvel now realises is a vital factor in holding our attention.

Another strength is the quality of the acting with some solid performances from just about everyone involved.

My favourite is Karen Gillan, though, as the former baddie Nebula who has had quite an arc in recent films.

It’s well known that this movie marks the end of a phase in Marvel’s plans.

And, without, entering spoiler territory, I reckon it’s a satisfying conclusion for some characters and new direction for others.

With the Marvel Comics era (as we know it today) starting way back in 1961, there’s plenty of characters and plots to keep us going for many years.

Film details: Avengers: Endgame (12A) 181mins

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol