Timothy Lucas is thrilled to be the panto villain again!

Timothy Lucas is delighted to be heading to Portsmouth once again this Christmas, once again to play the villain.

After last year’s rather more mischievous villain in Beauty and the Beast at the New Theatre Royal, this year he is back at the venue promising villainy of a rather more sinister kind – Captain Hook himself in Peter Pan (December 13-31).

“I loved it last year,” Timothy says. “The whole feel of the place, the whole season was brilliant. I have done Christmas shows before, but I didn’t expect it to be so fantastic. I think it was the family spirit of Portsmouth and the joy of the season. Everybody was so happy. There were so many smiley faces coming into and going out of the theatre. It was great, and it is such a lovely theatre and the history to it, the fact that (part of) it was burnt down and they have got it back again.

“I was still doing the show last year when they asked me if I wanted to come back again this year, and I just said yes definitely.”

Timothy headed straight into rehearsals for Portsmouth after touring the country in Cilla The Musical, a great experience: “It was the classic rags to riches story, and with me being from Liverpool and knowing all the places they are talking about because I have been to them, I loved it.

“But I love the fact that the New Theatre Royal has got like an independent vibe to it. That’s what I am looking forward to. I love the fact that they really care about the actors there. Everybody always gets looked after, but there is a real family atmosphere that I loved about Portsmouth. All the technical team, I know them by name. All the design team, I know them by name.”

So does it help that he also knows the stage?

“At the end of the day there is a stage and you go on and do whatever you are going to do, but knowing the history of the place and knowing the people definitely does make a difference. I am really excited to be going back.”

Once again, it won’t be pantomime though. The venue prefers to label the show instead a Christmas extravaganza, a chance to go back to the original tale rather than look for Disney options.

“With Hook I am going to be far more sinister than Frederick last year. He really wants to get this guy. There is a lot more villainous evil than there was with Frederick. I think there is a lot more venom in Hook’s character.”

And there is also a message in the piece: “It is that idea that a lot of children grow up and lose their child-like imagination, those wonderful qualities that you have as a child that just disappear as you get older… except Peter Pan doesn’t. There is also a deeper story, a deeper conspiracy that you can go into if you want to, but you can enjoy it how you like. That’s why it will appeal so much to the children and to the adults alike. It is a show for everyone really.”

The cast also features Hannah McIver as Wendy, Samuel Bailey as Peter, and musical and stand-up artist Ariane Barnes as Lily, who joins from Showstoppers the Improvised Musical.

