Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

1 Theatre. Selladoor Family and ABA International Touring UK bring their brand-new live stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You, written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram, to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre at 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 29 and at 11.30am and 2pm on Sunday, September 30.

2 Theatre. Bully Beef is a new play brought to Worthing by Two Bit Productions, the makers of the horror/sci-fi podcast series Whisper through the Static. It returns to St Paul’s as a charity event to raise money for the Royal British Legion. One pound from every ticket sold goes to the charity and there will be collection tins on the night. Spokesman Dan Skelt said: “I’m putting on an amateur play I co-produced for this year’s Brighton Fringe at St Paul’s in Worthing on September 28. It’s a one-off charity performance. The play is about a British Tank crew in World War One. Inspired by true events, a British tank breaks down during an advance and now the crew, fresh from training, must endure five nights in no man’s land. Besieged from without and unravelling from within. The whole crew and cast are all Worthing based and we’re hoping to put on a great show and raise plenty of money. It played two sell-out performances at this year’s Brighton Fringe Festival to great reviews.”

3 Theatre. Husband-and-wife team Gary and Sue Krost have devised Worthing’s very first theatre trail. They have secured 11 venues over successive weekends in September, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 28, 29 and 30. The venues will be Bar 42, Brunswick And Thorn, Cellar Arts Club, Cheers Ii, Coast Café, Tangerine Bar, The Alexandra, The Charles Dickens, The Cricketers, The Libertine and The Swan.

4 Theatre. Worthing Musical Theatre Company bring The Sound of Music to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday, October 3-Saturday, October 6 – the celebrated true story of the Von Trapp family and Maria their governess newly arrived from her life as a postulant in the abbey.

5 Music. Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s next concert on September 30 sees the orchestra joined by celebrated Turkish pianist Idil Biret (top circle), one of the most recorded classical musical artists in history. The Assembly Hall concert starts at 2.45pm. 01903 206206 or at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

6 Music. Gary Crosby presents the Jazz Jamaica All Stars with special guests Brinsley Forde (Aswad), Noel McKoy and rising vocal stars Dem Three – all in celebration of The Trojan Story. The record label will be celebrated for its 50th anniversary for three shows this autumn, in London, in Hull and also in Brighton (Saturday, September 29, Brighton Dome). The line-up also features award-winning saxophonists Denys Baptiste and Camilla George, trumpeter Mark Kavuma, with Shirley Tetteh on guitar. They will be joined by members of the hip-jazz strings quartet Tomorrow’s Warriors StringTing. The Trojan Story will feature many of the best-loved anthems from the label over the past 50 years, including Desmond Dekker’s hit Israelites, Tony Tribe’s classic Red Red Wine and Harry J All Stars’ The Liquidator, specially arranged by Jason Yarde.

7 Music. Molotov Jukebox featuring actress Natalia Tena (lower circle, Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films and Osha in Game of Thrones) play The Haunt, Brighton on Thursday, September 27. Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Molotov Jukebox’s music has been described as explosive and eclectic. The band started out as a two-piece with Natalia playing accordion and her partner Sam playing Balkan fiddle. They became a six-piece with the addition of trumpet, bass, drums and guitar.” Doors 7pm; 01273 736618.

8 Music. DJ Norman Jay will be in action at St Paul’s, Worthing on Saturday, September 29 at 8pm. (www.seetickets.com). A spokesman said: “Norman Jay is unquestion-ably one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System and London dance music station KISS FM, Jay fostered the Rare Groove scene pushing the boundaries of the UK’s emerging club culture. Awarded an MBE for services to deejaying and music, in 2017 he released Mister Good Times capturing the true spirit of Good Times and is currently taking his legendary Good Times party to selected venues around the UK, continuing to convert generations of clubbers to the cause, championing new sounds, yet never forgetting his musical roots.”

9 Art. Creative Waves have transformed Worthing’s pier with their colourful rainbow and two new exhibitions celebrating Worthing’s seaside heritage. They will be on show until at least October. The exhibitions are part of their Heritage Lottery funded community project Pop Up on the Prom, which focuses on and celebrates the past 200 years of Worthing’s promenade. Worthing-area school children have been learning about their town’s history through interactive research workshops at Worthing Museum

10 Music. West Chilt Jazz Club starts its 15th season of jazz concerts at West Chiltington Village Hall on Tuesday October 2. Spokesman Keith Rushton said: “The opening concert will feature Chris Walker’s Pedigree Jazzband with their popular show entitled A Tribute to Trad Jazz. The six-piece band plays a selection of jazz numbers by many of the famous bands of the 50s and 60s including Chris Barber, Acker Bilk, Kenney Ball etc. The Pedigree Jazzband uses the original orchest-rations to present a real feeling for that period and the hugely-popular bands that played at that time. Chris Walker, also a well-respected broadcaster of jazz programmes, leads the band on clarinet supported by Andy Chislett on trumpet, Tony Mann on trombone, Ken Ames on bass, John Noddings on guitar and Simon Gorelick on drums.”

