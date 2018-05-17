Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Art. Contemporary Californian painter Henry Asencio will be making a personal appearance at Whitewall Galleries, East Street, Chichester, on Sunday, May 20 from 3-5pm, as the guest of honour at his new exhibition of original oil paintings. To attend, contact the gallery beforehand on 01243 531495.

2 Music. The Silken Same are the guests at Grayshott Folk Club on Friday, May 18 at 7.30pm. Organiser Des O’Byrne said: “The Silken Same are Dublin/Galway duo Mossy Nolan (bouzouki/vocals) and Colm McGowan (guitar/vocals). They are very popular in their native Ireland and have supported a formidable roll call of artists such as LAU and Luka Bloom. Now they are ready to make their UK debut with this tour.” Grayshott Social Club, Hill Road, Grayshott.

3 Theatre. The Minerva season at Chichester Festival Theatre opens with random/generations, a double bill of plays by debbie tucker green, until June 2. random: a blistering play, told through the eyes of a young woman, explores the unbearable sense of loss felt by a family. generations: in the cradle of their South African family, Boyfriend and Girlfriend are beginning their lives together. www.cft.org.uk

4 Comedy. Slipskin by comedian Sami Stone explores language and the natural world for the Brighton Fringe. Delving into her very personal story and relationship with the flora and fauna of the planet, Sami discusses the rise of technology, seemingly at the expense of the natural world and ultimately, children’s wellbeing and mental health. “Many nature-related words like buttercup, fern, bluebell and dozens more have been removed from the Oxford Junior Dictionary to make way for the likes of broadband, celebrity, chatroom and so on,” Sami says. “They are disappearing words in a disappearing world and robbing the today’s youth of the magical childhoods they deserve. Removing the words is not necessarily harming anyone, is it? Or is it a black cloud?” Junkyard Dogs, Venue 28, 142 Edward Street, Brighton, BN2 0JG. Contributions based on your love of the show. Free tickets. Dates 8pm on May 26 and June 2; plus 1pm on May 19.

5 Art. The Art Direct Group exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery runs until May 20. The group has been assembled by Martin Piercy.

6 Art. Students are taking a major step towards their future careers with the fine-art BA (Hons) degree show in the University of Chichester’s artOne building, finishing today (May 17 , 11am-6pm.

7 Theatre. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s classic musical Merrily We Roll Along steams into Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre this week until May 19. Tickets on 01483 440000 (upper circle).

8 Art. Petworth’s Kevis House Gallery is offering a new exhibition, Wood Engravings by Anne Desmet and Friends (May 5-June 23). Printmaker Anne will curate an intimate exhibition of contemporary wood engravings. She is one of only three wood engravers to be elected as Academicians in the Royal Academy’s 250-year history. The show will feature the work of six artists; Anne Desmet, Neil Bousfield, Edwina Ellis, Peter Lawrence, Peter S Smith and Roy Willingham.

9 Theatre. The OS Map Fan Club at the Brighton Fringe offers a solo, comedy show, written and performed by Ordnance Survey enthusiast Helen Wood. She promises a humorous exploration of the much-loved, fold-out paper map. It’s a fast-paced, quirky, feel-good show in which Helen leads the audience on a virtual ramble, she promises. The venue is the Sweet Dukebox (Venue 262) with performances running until Sunday, May 20 at 6.15 (60 mins); 01273 917272 (lower circle).

10 Art. Bioethical legal cases are the inspiration for an exhibition by Susan Shafrir as Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery until May 21.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/uppark-focuses-the-extraordinary-women-in-its-history-1-8498891

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/wood-engravings-by-anne-desmet-and-friends-in-petworth-1-8498873

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/andrea-scott-s-debut-exhibition-at-chichester-s-oxmarket-gallery-1-8498883

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/from-nashville-to-worthing-ben-glover-is-back-in-the-uk-1-8498863

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-s-summer-of-circus-starts-this-week-1-8498928

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-roy-grace-from-brighton-s-peter-james-1-8498914