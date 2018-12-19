Students create a special giant lamp for Aladdin at Worthing Theatres

Northbrook MET students have worked their magic to create a glistening golden lamp for Aladdin at Worthing Theatres this Christmas.

Northbrook MET College’s UAL design for theatre and film course (performing and production arts) have collaborated with Worthing Theatres to create a huge magical prop to promote this year’s pantomime at the Pavilion Theatre.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “The students worked as a professional design company over the course of five weeks to design and fabricate a giant golden lamp, which is 3 metres long and stands at 2.5 metres high.

“The project is part of a continuing annual partnership between Worthing Theatres and Northbrook Met College, as previously the students have worked on various creative assignments for the theatres’ big Christmas productions.

“In 2015 the students produced a giant glistening silver slipper for the dazzling production of Cinderella, which has just been announced as next year’s pantomime which goes on sale very soon.

“For The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan the college created a life size Tinkerbell Figurine, as well as the final year Costume Design students producing two stunning outfits which were publicly displayed in cases inside the Worthing Museum & Art Gallery.

“Last year the prop students produced a gigantic red apple for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, whilst the Creative Media Practice degree students filmed the footage of comedian Jo Brand, which was to be used on stage in the pantomime as Jo played the witty Magic Mirror.

“The golden lamp will be on display in the Pavilion Café Bar until Wednesday 2nd January 2019.”

Sadie Anderson, design tutor, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to collaborate with their local Theatre and be involved with the community. They have worked incredibly hard and created a stunning piece of art which will enthral and delight.”

Amanda O’ Reilly, head of culture for Worthing Theatres, added: “Our special partnership with Northbrook College has flourished over the years through the brilliant props they have created for our pantomimes, and for Aladdin they have produced the most magical one to date.

“When they learnt that our genie would be an enormous 12 foot puppet voiced by Brian Blessed, they rose to the challenge by creating a truly spectacular golden lamp. If you haven’t already, make sure you visit the Pavilion Café Bar to see it for yourself – it’s a wish come true!”

Aladdin, which boasts a cast including pop superstar Lee Latchford-Evans from STEPS alongside CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley, plays at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing until Tuesday 1st January 2019.

For more information on remaining tickets visit http://worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

