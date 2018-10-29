Song, poetry and prose to mark the war "to end all wars"

To End All Wars offers an evening of song, poetry, prose, humour and pathos with William Godfree, Fiona-Jane Weston and Martin Muncaster plus guest Zeb Soanes in aid of The Royal British Legion on Saturday, November 3 at 7.30pm in Rake Village Hall (behind The Flying Bull).
Tickets £12.50 (£5.00 under 16) from Milland Village Stores and The Rising Sun or email: mvmh.enquiries@gmail.com.
The evening will comprise:
Act One: The Battle Front
Instrumental: ‘The Old Brigade’ (Music: Odoardo Barri)
Song: Oh, What A Lovely War! (J.P. Long and Maurice Scott)
The General (Siegfried Sassoon)
In Flanders Fields (John McCrae)
Song: I’ll Make A Man of You (Arthur Wimperis & Herman Finck)
Naming Of Parts (Henry Reed – Lessons Of War)
Song: Good-byee! (R. P. Weston and Bert Lee)
The March Past (Siegfried Sassoon)
Lord Kitchener’s Appeal
Edith Cavell’s Execution (Pastor Paul Le Seur)
Song: I Didn't Raise My Boy to be a Soldier (Alfred Bryan & Al Piantadosi)
Address to the Mother of a Dead Observer (Anthony Richardson)
A Gal on the Streets (Geoffrey Studdert Kennedy – “Woodbine Willie”)
Song: If You Were the Only Boche in the Trench (Music: Nat D.Ayer)
Dulce et Decorum Est pro Patria Mori (Wilfred Owen)
World Without End (Helen Thomas)
War Diary Notes (Edward Thomas)
Musical Medley: Are We Downhearted? No! (Arthur Boynton)
It’s a Long Way To Tipperary (Jack Judge & Henry Williams)
Act Two: The Home Front
Instrumental: Keep the Home Fires Burning (Ivor Novello)
Munition Wages (Madeline Ida Bedford)
Song: Girls With Yellow Hands (David Stevenson)
WAAC Hemlines (Ruby Ord)
Perhaps (Vera Brittain)
Song: They Didn’t Believe Me (Music: Jerome Kern)
From ‘Disabled’ (Wilfred Owen)
Working On The Ward (Vera Brittain)
Conscious (Wilfred Owen)
Smile, Smile, Smile (Wilfred Owen)
Song: Pack Up Your Troubles (George and Felix Powell)
Preaematuri (Margaret Cole)
Song: Roses of Picardy (Fred Weatherly and Haydn Wood)
Hero (Siegfried Sassoon)
Song: When This Lousy War Is Over (Melody: Charles Converse)
Optimism (Wipers Times)
Elegy In A Country Churchyard (G.K.Chesterton)
Aftermath (Siegfried Sassoon)
George V and the Silence
“Their Finest Hour…..” (Winston Churchill) (Music: Edward Elgar)
Silence and Last Post
Song: When You Come to the End of a Perfect Day (Carrie Jacobs Bond)
Song with audience: Keep the Home Fires Burning (Ivor Novello)
Keep the Home Fires Burning,
While your hearts are yearning,
Though your lads are far away
They dream of home.
There's a silver lining
Through the dark clouds shining,
Turn the dark cloud inside out
'Til the boys come home.