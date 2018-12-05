Sleeping Beauty cast bring Christmas cheer to Chichester care home

Teen actors brought seasonal cheer to Wellington Grange care home residents in Chichester with a sneak preview of action from classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty.

Ten cast members from Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s Christmas production walked over to nearby Wellington Grange to sing and act in an intimate performance in the residents’ lounge.

Members of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre visited Colten Care's Wellington Grange care home to entertain residents with a scene from their current production of Sleeping Beauty

The visit was the latest in an ongoing partnership between the Theatre and Colten Care home designed to bring the joy of live drama directly to residents.

Kay Vevers, companionship team leader at Wellington Grange, said: “When these young actors came in, they looked quite shy and quiet like teenagers sometimes do, but my goodness when they started to sing they had such a burst of enthusiasm and such lovely strong voices. The residents were thrilled and found it all very exciting and enchanting.”

After their show, the visitors held a question and answer session talking about how they got into acting and singing.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre perform Sleeping Beauty at the Festival Theatre from December 15 to 30.

Visit www.cft.org.uk for more information.

