Shape of Water screening

Film Society are showing The Shape Of Water on September 21 at 7.30pm in the village hall. From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro,
The Shape Of Water offers an otherworldly fable set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Tickets on 01243 573467 or 574074.
