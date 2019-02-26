Paul McCaffrey will headline Shoreham comedy night

Shoreham's Comedy Bubble is back on Wednesday, March 6, promising another cracking line-up of comedians.

Organiser and compere Roland Hamilton said: “I’m delighted that our comedy night is still going strong. I’m so grateful to the people of Shoreham who have supported the night over the past three years.

“We’ve seen 180 comedians, entertained almost 2,000 audience members who have drunk about 6,000 glasses of wine! Our friends at Artisan Café where we host the night have been incredibly supportive. We had our third birthday show in January which was a sell-out and we were very lucky to get Simon Evans as headliner. I’m moving away from Shoreham in June, so will Comedy Bubble continue? That’s yet to be decided, so come along and enjoy it while you can!

“March’s show at Cafe Artisan, 2 Tarmount Lane, Shoreham features local comedians Roz Ryan, Graeme Collard, Kate Barella and James McDonnell with TV star Paul McCaffrey headlining. Tickets are available from http:// www.comedybubble.co.uk.”

