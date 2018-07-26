New venture for Worthing actors

Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre Company are branching out.

Following a number of sell-out performances of short plays at Worthing’s Ardington Hotel, the company are now setting their sights at a different audience – in local residential care homes. Three of Hurly-burly’s actors, Liz Downes, Gill Medway and Jane Ware are planning a wide variety of literary treats for teatime, which they’re hoping will go down well with an afternoon cuppa. “We’ve devised an entertaining selection of poetry, prose and drama on all kinds of themes,” says Jane. “We want to give a wider audience some real afternoon fun, so each performance is guaranteed to bring a few smiles – and unlock a few memories.”

“Not everyone can get out and about to watch live performances,” says Liz. “Our audiences at the Ardington have been really appreciative, and that’s lovely. So, we got to thinking – what if we were to extend the idea to care homes, and take a performance to those who wouldn’t otherwise get to watch live actors?”

“We’ve got four different themes to choose from, so far,” says Gill. “Famous in Fiction features all kinds of literary characters from well-known books and plays – ranging from the cute to the outrageous to the ridiculous! Fairy Tales and Legends is all set to transport our audience into the world of fantasy, and Home Grown in Sussex revisits all kinds of famous local authors, from Rudyard Kipling to A A Milne. We tried out our Christmas show in three different homes last December. Entitled Christmas Crackers, it’s a jolly romp featuring lots of seasonal delights – which our audiences enjoyed very much..”

The 30-minute performances are available to book on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. Book by email: hurlyburlytheatreproductions@gmail.com

