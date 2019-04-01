Littlehampton Players Operatic Society to stage Fiddler on the Roof

Littlehampton Players Operatic Society is offering the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof at Littlehampton’s Windmill Entertainment Centre from April 3-6.

Society chairman Simon Smith said: “The musical focuses on the life of Tevye, a poor milkman, his wife, Golde, and their five daughters. They live in a village, Anatevka, in Russia, at a time of turmoil and unrest. They are struggling to maintain their Jewish faith and tradition alongside their Gentile neighbours, while oppression, summary trials and evictions have been ordered by the Tsar. Not only this, but Tevye’s life is shaken by his three eldest daughters choosing their own husbands, and not relying on the centuries-old tradition of using the services of a matchmaker. No wonder he regards his life as being as shaky as ‘a fiddler on the roof.’

“The show contains some very stirring music, including Tevye’s famous song If I were a rich man, his daughter’s fantasy trio Matchmaker and the moving chorus Sabbath Prayer. There is comedy, raw emotion and celebration of the human spirit. Its theme of religious and ethnic intolerance at the turn of the 20th century, is, sadly, very relevant today.

“Our director is Bob Woodman, and musical direction is by Daniel Paine. Leading our cast is Robin Sheppard as Tevye and Emily Dadson as Golde. Maisie O’Neill (Tzeitel), Grace Hattersley (Hodel) and Alice Dukes (Chava) are the three eldest daughters, with their respective suitors, Graham Carton (Motel), Stephen Grover (Perchik) and Christopher Knight (Fyedka). The role of Yente, the matchmaker, is played by Joan Skingley, and that of Lazar Wolf, Tzeitel’s would-be husband is taken by Jimmy Lynch. We are very fortunate to have the 2018 Arun Young Musician, Harry Ward, joining us on stage as the Fiddler.”

Tickets are available (£13 concession/£14 full price) on LPOS box office on 01903 721860.

