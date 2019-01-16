Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!

It’s panto time at the Windmill Theatre again, with the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society presenting Goldilocks and the Three Bears, a circus-themed pantomime.

The society is well known for its sell out pantomimes and this is the first time the society has staged this particular pantomime in its sixty-eight year history. The show is being directed by society president and chairman Chris Blanchard-Cooper.

The Barnaby family circus, run by Ma Barnaby her son Barney and daughter Goldilocks, is visiting the village of Tumbledown and are welcomed by the local villagers and Town Mayor. The circus is struggling financially and what money the family have saved is kept safe in a honey pot, which one night three bears that live just outside the village mistake understandably for their favourite treat and take back to their cottage.

In the meantime the circus is being pursued by the villainous Baron/Baroness Von Trapem and their henchmen who are looking to steal the circus animals for their zoo.

With no animals the Barnaby circus will have to close. Goldilocks, along with the support of some well-meaning Romany gypsies tracks down the bears cottage (three bowls of porridge, three chairs and three beds) and on meeting the bears and realising the stealing of the money in the honeypot was all a genuine mistake, befriends them and they offer to join the circus act as dancing bears and help revive the circus.

With the circus now a greater success .Von Trapem is determined to kidnap the bears for the zoo and it is down to Goldilocks her Romany Prince and the kindly Romany Rose to save the day.

Performances at 7:30pm Thursday, Jan 17-Saturday, Jan 19; Sat matinee 2:30pm and Sun, Jan 20, 12:30pm and 5:30pm.

Tickets available on 01903 730775.

Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres