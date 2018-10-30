Hazel O’Connor relives her Breaking Glass success with a triple event in Southampton – the film, a Q&A and live performance

The evening with award-winning singer songwriter Hazel will feature a rare screening of the digitally re-mastered uncut version of the film followed by an intimate Q&A and live performance of some of the film’s best-loved songs.

A spokesman said: “Striding into the spotlight and catapulted into fame in 1980 in the iconic movie Breaking Glass, Hazel not only made her lead role her own, but also wrote all the songs.

“The soundtrack album Breaking Glass went on to go double platinum during its 38 week chart run, defining Hazel O'Connor as a powerful passionate performer and a force to be reckoned with. Joined here onstage by Clare Hirst (Bellestars, Communards, David Bowie) on sax, Sarah Fisher (Eurythmics) on keyboards and Josh Blackmore (Troyka/Strobes ) on percussion, the superb blend of the three voices and stunning musicianship add a sweet touch of class to their vibrant performance.

“Live onstage, her unforgettable songs from the film including Eighth Day, Will You, Big Brother, Decadent Days, If Only and more seem even more relevant in our present times. With a special Meet & Greet immediately after the show you're in for a treat. Unmissable, book early!”

Wed 14 Nov - RNCM, Manchester

Sun 18 Nov, Engine Rooms, Southampton

Tue 27 Nov, The Assembly, Leamington Spa

