Get spooked on Chichester ghost tour!

Julia Macfarlane and fellow writers have produced a second edition of their book Chichester Ghost Tour – A Self-guided Walk.

“It was a case of having to,” Julia said. “Not only have shop names changed but new ghost stories have been revealed as a consequence of the first book being published. Chichester is a surprisingly-spooky city!”The book will be launched on Saturday, July 7 with a guided tour as part of the Festival of Chichester. The tour will be led by Julia, with fellow writer Helen Christmas.

“The tour was a great success last year and has been repeated several times since for private groups. We try to mix humour with horror, and it’s a great way to learn a little more about Chichester’s history.”

The tour starts at 6.30pm from Hennings Wine Shop, North Street. Tickets cost £10 which includes a glass of wine or soft drink, and a copy of the book. Tickets can be bought from the Novium.”

The book itself is a self-guided, tongue-in-cheek, optional pub crawl, with a second section of ghost stories based in Chichester and written by local authors. It will be available on Amazon from July 7, in local book shops shortly after that or by emailing info@aldwickpublishing.com to obtain a copy by post. The book has been produced in collaboration with Bognor Regis Write Club and CHINDI, compiled and edited by Julia.

