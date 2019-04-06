First class from Littlehampton Players Operatic Society with Fiddler on the Roof

REVIEW: Fiddler on the Roof, The Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, April 3rd - 6th

REVIEW BY Marilyn Hurdwell

The Littlehampton Players Operatic Society (LPOS) is well-named due to its commitment to top-quality singing ever since its inception in 1955. Tonight’s performance of Fiddler on the Roof certainly justified this claim, not only for its principal roles but also for every single participant, young and less young!

There was a palpable unity of purpose and camaraderie, due mostly to expert direction, choreography, costumes and sheer hard work. Musical direction was first class, with Daniel Paine conducting from the keyboard with a small band comprising trumpet, trombone, clarinet, bass guitar and percussion. The Fiddler in question was a young man of tremendous talent – 17 year old violinist Harry Ward who in 2018 had won the accolade of Arun Young Musician of the Year

The action takes place in Anatevka, a small village in Tsarist Russia 1905. In a prologue, the patriarch Tevye (Robin Sheppard) explains how life in this village is as shaky as a “Fiddler on the Roof” It is a story of one Jewish family and their struggles, lives and loves in the face of adversity. Tevye’s long-suffering wife Golde (Emily Dadson) with their five lovely daughters and various suitors all played their parts convincingly, as did the rest of the cast

The impressive songs were “Tradition”, “If I were a rich man” “Matchmaker” “Sabbath Prayer”and “Sunrise, Sunset”, all sung (and danced) with gusto and emotion

The story ends with the Constable (Simon Smith) arriving with an eviction order, to be taken within three days. With all their belongings packed onto their cart, Tevye’s family and other villagers sadly prepare to leave Anatevka. The legendary fiddler also moves on….

LPOS ‘s next show is Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Yeomen of the Guard” on Wed 16 – Sat 19th October 2019, again at the Windmill Entertainment Centre. Littlehampton

Marilyn Hurdwell