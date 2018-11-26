Enjoy panto on a Brighton railway platform!

JM Barrie’s classic Peter Pan comes to vibrant life this Christmas with a sprinkle of fairy dust and plenty of surprises.

And the cast will be performing some of the songs and dances for their annual Platform Panto on the Brighton Station Concourse on December 6 from 5pm to 5.30pm

Director James Weisz said: “Back by popular demand, this is the fourth year the Platform Panto will be enjoyed by commuters and station staff alike. After the first look of surprise turns to smiles, people join in with the songs and generally have lots of fun on their way to or from their journeys. It certainly helps get them in the festive mood.

“Meanwhile, back in theatreland, Peter and Tinkerbell invite you to the unbelievable, magical world of Neverland, along with Wendy and the Darling family, of course! It’s a place where lost boys run riot, pirates are in fine voice, crocodiles go tick-tock, and the villain has a very shiny hook! It’s taking place at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts on the Falmer Campus of the University of Sussex from December 14-31.”

James added: “Having had six years of incredible panto and theatre experiences in Brighton where we have been brilliantly supported by the public, we are bringing a simply spectacular feel-good seasonal production for the whole family. Peter Pan is a well-known and well-loved classic and we all love going to Brighton Station each year for a good old sing-song to bring some festive cheer to station passengers and staff!”

Simon Greenfield, station manager for Southern Rail at Brighton station, added: “We are excited to be hosting Platform Panto again this year at Brighton station. It is always wonderful to see the cast's performances delight passengers as they arrive at and depart from the station. Our staff have also been known to join in with the festivities in previous years! We are looking forward to the panto bringing some musical festive cheer to the station for our passengers."

James added: “The cast includes newcomer Jayson Exley as Pan and also stars Carly Day as Wendy, and Charlotte Melissa Tyler as Tiger Lily, Patric Kearns as Smee, Mikey Wooster as Hook, and Pip Henderson as Starkey, and Sussex school children as The Darlings, Tinkerbell, The Lost Gang and Neverland Warriors.

“This is a superb celebration of local talent, on and off the stage. Our designers, stage crew and costume makers are all Sussex based.”

Tickets from £10 on http://www.attenboroughcentre.com or 01273 678822 or boxoffice@attenboroughcentre.com

