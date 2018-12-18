Detective Nellie promises festive fun at Theatre Royal Brighton

A funny, enchanting, seasonal adventure for four-to-seven year-olds and their grown-ups is the promise as Nellie Limelight And The Oysters Of Time plays Theatre Royal Brighton.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Theatre Royal Brighton’s Christmas show for young children has become a seasonal tradition for many families who come back every year to experience these beautifully-made, promenade performances that happen around you as you journey around the fascinating 200-year-old building.

“Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time is a funny, enchanting, seasonal adventure. The show opens on Sunday, December 16 and performances take place during the day, at various times, until Wednesda,y January 2.

“This year there’s something fishy going on in Brighton… When theatre detective Nellie Limelight receives an anonymous call for help she sets out to investigate and uncovers a story of stolen jewels, pantomime villains, a broken time machine and a misplaced sea creature!

This magical tale unfolds as you follow intrepid investigator Nellie around Theatre Royal Brighton; it’s her most peculiar case to date and she needs your help to solve the mystery and put things right.”

Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time is written by Stuart Warwick, directed by Joy Forsythe and designed by Abi Horn. Nellie Limelight is brought to life by Florence Leon’s funny, physical and quirky performance; and Karl Williams plays Bert, the theatre’s maintenance man who is a dab hand at creating time machines.

He also plays Bert’s demanding, selfish and downright nasty sister Dame Battie Baubles. Also featuring in the show are some extraordinary puppets made by Andy Heath whose puppet creations have been seen in Harry Hill – the movie; Muppets Most Wanted and Star Wars.

