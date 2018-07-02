Dancers sought for Shoreham panto!

Young dancers are needed for this year’s pantomime at Shoreham’s Ropetackle.

Writer and director Tom Beard said: “LP Creatives and the Ropetackle Arts Centre invite you to join the cast of this year’s pantomime Robin Hood on Saturday, July 7 from 12-2pm. We are seeking talented dancers, both girls and boys (must be aged between seven and 15 years on September 1) to join the resident professional pantomime company. Candidates must have good dance skills and a strong stage presence. Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential. All candidates should wear comfortable (and suitable) shoes and clothing and be prepared to dance on their own. We look forward to seeing you there! Turn up and register on the day.”

As for the panto, Tom said: “It promises to be the biggest, boldest and best one yet!

“The evil Sheriff of Nottingham is fed up with his riches being robbed and not being the supreme ruler, and there is one man standing firmly in his way! The Sheriff has a dastardly plan to capture the finest archer in the land and maybe bag himself a much-revered Silver Turnip along the way!

“Will good win out? Will love triumph? Will somebody please tell me what’s so good about a silver turnip?

“Don’t miss this feast of fun, fair maidens, fabulous panto magic and the usual madness and mayhem everybody has come to expect in Shoreham come Christmas!

“Among the highly-professional cast this year are Jack Callagan as Robin Hood, Jordan Pendlebury as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Sophie Baxter as Maid Marion, Laura Hyde as the witch Deadly Nightshade and returning from last year after an amazing first time at the Ropetackle, the hilarious David Lambert will be rocking the frock as Dame Nora Bone.”

Lorna Price, from LP Creatives, said: “We are so proud of our pantomime here in Shoreham. From no panto at all in 2011 we have been told that we now have a cult status and have developed a tradition of coming to the show amongst local families which is lovely to hear. We also have people from afar afield as Portsmouth, Surrey and even Kent specifically coming to see the show,yet there are still people in the area who have no idea there is even a panto here at the Ropetackle!”

Tom added: “There will be the most spectacular sets and costumes we have ever had at the Ropetackle, all with everybody’s fave fabulous songs – and as per usual, plenty of slapstick fun, general mayhem and a bright fun re-telling of this traditional tale with plenty of crazy ideas that will really bring it all to life! The fact that the venue is so intimate really gives us the chance to engage with the audience. It is a pleasure to perform here for such a lovely crowd and I’m sure our cast are going to enjoy it as much as all the kids and grown-ups.”

