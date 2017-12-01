Dame Patricia Routledge to appear at Festival of Chichester fundraiser

A special seasonal treat of words, music and complimentary mince pies is heading Chichester’s way when the Festive Jazz Café takes off in the atmospheric setting of historic St John’s Chapel on Thursday, December 7.

The event is in aid of next year’s Festival of Chichester and a top cast of performers will take the stage with a package of seasonal delights. Organiser Barry Smith said: “We’re especially delighted that the Festival patron, Dame Patricia Routledge, will be making a guest appearance. Dame Patricia is well known to Chichester audiences for her starring roles on television, in film and of course on stage including many great roles at CFT.’

Dame Patricia will be joining actor/singing star Gareth Williams, award-winning poet James Simpson, actress Emily Rose Smith and the Jazz Smugglers band.

Barry added, ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have the support of these fantastic performers who all have Chichester connections and have appeared in our Festival. Audiences can be sure of having a great time and getting the Christmas season underway in swinging style as well as helping support next year’s Festival.

“All proceeds will go towards the 2018 Festival so it’s an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves knowing they are also supporting further treats next summer.”

Tickets £12 (students £10) from Novium/TIC, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH. 01243 775888. http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice