Comedian Phill Jupitus to perform in Bognor Regis

Phill Jupitus brings his show Juplicity to Bognor’s Regis Centre on Friday, October 5 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Think of larger-than-life characters in the comedy world and Phill Jupitus will almost certainly come to mind. The big and bearded comic, writer and broadcaster is touring his latest show Juplicity across the UK and brings the show to Bognor.

“In this new show, he delights and/or horrifies, with tales of chaos from his own life and the uncertain world that he lives in. It has adult themes and situations, but is as he says, it’s delivered childishly to release a giggle – and the giggles keep coming.

“Phill was the first DJ on BBC Radio 6 Music and also became a BBC 2 staple as team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years. He is a regular guest on QI and returned to television stand-up for the first-time last year with an appearance on Live At The Apollo. As well as this, Phill’s theatre work includes playing Bottom in the Bath Theatre Royal production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream and appearing alongside Jason Manford in the UK touring production of Urinetown in the role of Caldwell B. His West End singing debut was in 2009, when he played Edna Turnblad in the hit musical Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre.”

Tickets on 01243 861010 or www.regiscentre.co.uk.

