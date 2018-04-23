Chichester's Lear with Ian McKellen to get cinema screening

NT Live will broadcast the Chichester Festival Theatre production of King Lear with Ian McKellen live from the West End to cinemas nationwide and internationally on September 27.

CFT spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “King Lear will be our first collaboration with NT Live and our first broadcast under the leadership of artistic and executive directors Daniel Evans and Rachel Tackley. This will be a great opportunity for a wider audience to see Jonathan Munby’s production after its sold-out Minerva run.

“Joining Ian McKellen and original cast members Sinéad Cusack, Kirsty Bushell and Danny Webb at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre are James Corrigan (Edmund), Lloyd Hutchinson (Fool), Claire Price (Regan), Luke Thompson (Edgar) and Aneka-Joy Uwajeh (Cordelia).”

100 performances at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London run from July 11 to November 3 2018 with tickets on sale via KingLearWestEnd.com.

“Ian McKellen returns to the Duke of York’s Theatre where he made his West End debut in the 1964 production of A Scent of Flowers. He has since enjoyed an illustrious career on stage and screen, not least inhabiting some of Shakespeare’s most iconic roles including Hamlet, Macbeth, Iago, Richard II and III as well as in previous productions of King Lear.”

