Chichester Library hosts range of Festival events

Chichester Library will once again be playing a full and active part in this year’s Festival of Chichester.

Events coming up include:

Louis de Bernières Lunchtime Talk at Vicars’ Hall. West Sussex Libraries and Chichester Cathedral present internationally-acclaimed author Louis de Bernières, discussing his latest book, The Dust That Falls From Dreams, a powerful story of love and war set in the early 20th century. Friday, June 29, 12 noon, Vicars’ Hall, Chichester Cathedral Close. Tickets: £6 each available from Chichester Library or Chichester Box Office

West Sussex and Chichester During the Great War. A talk by county local studies librarian Martin Hayes looks towards the centenary of the Great War Armistice. Thursday, July 5, 7.30pm, Chichester Library. Tickets: £5 each available from Chichester Library or Chichester Box Office

Pop-up Theatre: Bear Hunt. Chichester Community Theatre presents a pop-up theatre production of Bear Hunt, a specially-commissioned play written by Lucy Flannery: Robert has been looking forward to his retirement but things aren’t going as planned. He can’t change the weird light bulb and there’s something very, very wrong with his wife. Directed by Roger Redfarn. Saturday, June 30 and Saturday, July 7, 12 noon, Chichester Library. Free drop-in, no tickets required.

A Celebration of the English Language, Chichester Writers’ Circle members. Chichester Writers’ Circle has existed for more than 30 years. Join them for an evening of readings of poetry and prose written by members. Tuesday, July 3, 7.30pm, Chichester Library. Tickets: £5 each available from Chichester Box Office only.

Storytime with children’s author Barbara Cluff. Sing along with the red squirrel, Cartwheeling Chestie Nut, who through his adventures, learns about life. In Nic and his Nutty N’Uncle, find out how to make a perfect cup of tea, improve a stew, and ballet dance with the stars. For ages seven years and under. Saturday, July 14, 11am-11.30am, Chichester Library.

