Busy winter season ahead at The Spring in Havant

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant is promising a wide-ranging winter season in the months ahead.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Oldfield said: “Sam Avery’s hilarious show, The Learner Parent sees the viral blogger and bestselling author share the highs and lows of first-time parenthood. From sleep deprivation to toddler tantrums, this no-holds barred show on 25 October is well worth booking a babysitter for.

“If you want to be astounded, you want to discover the magic of Morgan and West: Time Travelling Magicians. This show on 26 October promises to be a mind-bending night of conjuring, mystery and the unexplainable.

“Combining live theatre with ground-breaking virtual reality, Frogman is an award-winning theatrical experience not to be missed on the 30 and 31 October. Each audience member receives a virtual reality headset to experience this coming-of-age thriller about the search for a missing teenager at the Great Barrier Reef.

“Inspired by the rise and fall of Emsworth's oyster industry, Poisoned Beds written by Lucy Flannery and Greg Mosse will premiere at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre on Thursday 1 November, the one day of the year that oysters can be harvested from Emsworth harbour. A moving and inspiring slice of local history, this one woman play will be followed by a post-show discussion led by bestselling author Kate Mosse.

“Saturday 3rd November sees the FB Pocket Orchestra bringing blues, ragtime, hot jazz and songs and dances from long ago to The Spring. If you want to get a taste of what this lively night of music might hold in store, the orchestra are holding free open rehearsals in The Spring’s café on Monday 22 and 29 October from 12noon – 1pm.

“For a night at the theatre like no other, Pop Music is an emotionally contagious, irreverent and contagious show of music and drama written by Bruntwood Prize winner Anna Jordan and is the latest gig-theatre extravaganza from the producers of With a Little Bit of Luck and smash-hit play Every Brilliant Thing. For one night only at .30pm on Thursday 8th November.

“We can all appreciate the value of making the world a kinder place. Juliette Burton’s funny and fascinating show The Butterfly Effect explores the power of kindness. This inspiring show is a witty take on a sometimes-serious subject and asks the audience if they, too, dare to be kind. Find out for yourself on Friday 9 November.

“Highly acclaimed comedian Stephen K Amos makes a welcome return to The Spring with his new tour, Bouquets and Brickbats for two nights on 15 and 16 November. If you’re looking for feel-good humour, Amos’ warmth and wit is bound to leave you with a lasting smile on your face.

“Ahead of the new star-studded TV series coming in 2019, beloved children’s characters the Moomins are coming to Havant on Saturday 17 November for Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley. The show combines music and interactive play with storytelling and is written for 4-7 years old, but audiences of all ages from 1 to 100 will love this tale of snow, surprises and Moomin mischief!

“Join Francesca Beard, one of the UK’s most successful spoken word artists, on Saturday 17 November at 7.30pm as she attempts to rescue our post-truth world; one liar at a time. Joining Francesca Beard will be three Hampshire-based poets responding to the theme of ‘Fake News’.

“Don’t miss the very special screening of The Royal Ballet’s spectacular production of The Nutcracker direct from the Royal Opera House. Experience the action in front of you on the big screen in a special matinee on Saturday 8 December as if you are right there with the best seats in the house!

“With an irreverent take on the Christmas story, Living Spit return to tell the classic tale of the Nativity with their trademark mix of silly songs and pitiful puppetry. The show, running from 11 – 13 December, promises a cornucopia of comic Christmassy crudeness that you’ll never forget!

“Showaddywaddy fans won’t want to miss this chance to see one of Europe’s most successful-ever exponents of retro-inspired Rock ‘n’ Roll. Performing at The Spring on Sunday 16 December, the band will be playing many of their classic songs, including some of their top 5 hits such as Under The Moon of Love, When, You Got What It Takes, Three Steps To Heaven and Hey Rock & Roll.

“For younger fans of The Spring, there’s Hansel and Gretel from Saturday 22 – Monday 24 December and Thursday 27 – Sunday 30 December. Presented by popular children’s theatre company, Lyngo Theatre, this wonderful adaptation of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale is full of adventure, magic, beautiful imagery and music.”

For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.thespring.co.uk or call the box office on 023 9247 2700.

