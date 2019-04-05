Brighton Podcast Festival gets ready with impressive line-up

The full line-up for Wave: Brighton Podcast Festival has been confirmed.

Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs said: “A range of live events will take place across the major Brighton and Hove venues, allowing audiences to sit in on and enjoy some of the best-loved and most popular podcasts, from politics to lifestyle, comedy and music to mystery, via unique live recordings.

“The podcasts will feature a range of special guests, including Rag N’ Bone Man, and all delving into new material, debate and content, especially for the festival. The shows announced today, including Romesh Ranganathan, Richard Herring and the ‘world’s spookiest podcast’, Unexplained, join talent such as Giovanna Fletcher, No Such Thing as a Fish and Ctl Alt Delete, announced in December.

Coming up:

Romesh Ranganathan’s Hip Hop Saved My Life with Rag N’ Bone Man (April 13, The Old Market)

“Romesh Ranganathan brings his hit podcast Hip Hop Saved My Life to Brighton for a one-off special. Romesh will be joined by Brighton’s own Rag’n’Bone Man and his right-hand man RuMaj.”

The Receipts (April 7, Sallis Benney Theatre)

“The Receipts Podcast is a fun, honest podcast fronted by three women who are willing to talk about anything and everything. From relationships to situationships to everyday life experiences, you can expect unadulterated girl talk with no filter. The podcast is refreshing, and it offers different perspectives on dating, race and being a millennial woman. Since its launch in 2016, the podcast has stormed up the iTunes charts, it has been nominated for several awards and has become a trusted voice in modern conversations. Conversations around dating, love, race, equality, culture and being empowered in your own skin.”

Unexplained (April 9, Komedia Studio)

“Join Richard MacLean Smith, creator of Unexplained as he takes you on an atmospheric journey through this extraordinary tale and dare to ponder the question, does it matter if something is real or not, if we believe it enough to be so?

“Considered the No.1 paranormal podcast in the world and described by the Guardian as the ‘world’s spookiest’, Unexplained has been an international success with over 16 million downloads/streams to date and reaching number two in the US, UK and Canadian iTunes charts. Richard will be discussing his award-winning book.”

The Bugle (April 12, Old Market)

“A live performance of the global smash-hit podcast The Bugle. Hosted by Andy Zaltzman (with John Oliver from 2007 until 2015, and with a cast of guest co-hosts since its 2016 relaunch), The Bugle is one of this universe’s leading topical podcasts.”

These events join with a range of shows announced in December that include:

Films To Be Buried With (April 7, Old Market)

We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are. This is a podcast about those films. (And a bit about death.) Join comedian, actor, writer and swimmer Brett Goldstein and an extra special weekly guest as they go all the way into life and death by way of movies, to ultimately pick their Films To Be Buried With!

Ctrl Alt Delete (April 8, Komedia)

The hit lifestyle podcast discusses work, social media and careers and features guests such as Lena Dunham, Gillian Anderson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ava Duvernay and Greta Gerwig and is hosted by writer/ broadcast Emma Gammon. It has now reached over 2 million downloads and was picked as ‘Editor’s Choice’ on iTunes multiple times. It was recently listed in the Times’ top 20 podcasts to download, ELLE UK’s ‘podcasts that will boost your career’ and Marie Claire’s ‘career changing podcasts’.

Brighton Podcast Festival is programmed by Ollie Catchpole for One Inch Badge.

