Brighton Fringe comedy character debut from Anna Nicholson

Nicknacks is the debut character-comedy show written and performed by Anna Nicholson, heading to the Brighton Fringe.

In a time “where female equality and liberation are top talking points”, Anna is promising “a refreshingly light-hearted and charming character comedy show which celebrates entertaining, endearing and empowered women.

“Through a combination of monologue, song and audience interaction, meet the five nominees for this year’s Woman of the Year award. From a hero-seeking teenager, to an it-girl vlogger giving the ‘best’ advice, to a bra-saleswoman stirring up the next generation. Who will be crowned the winner?

“The audience are invited to get to know this delightful mismatch of women who, despite comic flaws, are all striving to make a positive impact on the world, even if they (endearingly, often spectacularly) don’t quite hit the mark!

“Each character appears twice allowing for their stories to unfold. Live piano accompaniment is skilfully provided by Bobby Goulder, enabling seamless shifts between sketch and song. The audience then cast their vote for their winner at the end of the show.”

Anna plays five contrasting characters, promising a style reminiscent of Victoria Wood and Joyce Grenfell.

Anna said: “I wanted to create a character show where, first and foremost, people would laugh a lot, and secondly to present familiar characters who may not be your typical role-models but are all inspiring, determined and entertaining in their own unique way.”

“The show celebrates the diversity of ordinary women in this country. It is empowering for women without being a feminist show.”

It runs at the Brighton Fringe on from May 11-13 at St Andrews Church, Hove.

