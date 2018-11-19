Angela Barnes opens Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats return to Ifield Green Cricket Club on Saturday, December 1 for their third show at the venue.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We set Comedy Beats up just over three years ago with the intention of bringing the very best club comics to do gigs in and around the Crawley area. It's been going really well and we have managed to grow the business by 250 per cent year on year.

“I think much of the credit for that has to go to the quality of acts we use. We always try to get at least one act on each bill that has some decent TV credits under their belt but this line up has three!

“Opening the show is Angela Barnes. A regular contributor to Mock The Week, she is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of the comedy circuit. We are really lucky that she is based in Brighton and is happy to come and do our shows as they are pretty much on her doorstep. She has done four or five shows for us before and she smashes it every time. As well as Mock The Week, her TV credits include Russell Howard's Good News and Live at The Apollo. In November 2014 she appeared on Radio 4's The News Quiz and has now become a regular panellist.

“After the first interval it will be the turn of circuit legend John Moloney. Having been at the top of his game for over 30 years he is respected by his peers a one of the finest club comics around. He is exactly the type of comedian that Comedy Beats wanted to bring down to our gigs when we started putting shows on. In 2006 he was included in Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand Up's. As well as having over fifteen TV credits to his name including Never Mind The Buzzcocks and The Stand Up Show he has, on two occasions, won Best Live Performer at The London Comedy Festival.

“Closing the show is one of the most exciting young comedians on the scene, Nathan Caton. He began performing stand up when he was just 19 years old and, like Angela he has appeared on Mock The Week and twice on Live At The Apollo. He is essentially a storyteller who blends his own life experiences with razor sharp topical observations. He is a regular headliner at all the major comedy clubs up and down the country and has had his own show on Radio 4, Can't Tell Nathan Caton Nothing.

“Compering the show is the vastly experienced Phil Dinsdale. He MC'd the first ever gig that Comedy Beats did. Hosting a show is a specialist job and one that he mastered long ago. An ex steel worker from the north-east he is one of the most in demand comperes around . Using a combination of improvisation, crowd work and top notch material he gently brings any audience on side. His lovable stage persona means the audience warm to him almost immediately and I know that he is the perfect choice to host a line up of this quality. It looks like it's going to be a great night.

“It all takes place at Ifield Cricket Club, Rusper Road, Crawley on Saturday, December 1. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets priced £15 are available in advance either directly from the venue or online at http://www.comedybeats.com.”

