Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!

You can grab some last-minute Christmas presents and support Bognor’s Regis Centre at the same time.

The Regis Centre’s shop is just the other side of the ice rink.

Hazel Latus, chairman of Arun Arts which runs the venue, said: “It is a lovely clean little Aladdin’s cave with lots of lovely and unusual things along with some lovely Christmas bits and bobs and dresses.

“Now we have the ice rink on the place – a wonderful addition to Bognor Regis for the Christmas period and we love and support it wholeheartedly. However, unfortunately our little shop gets a bit lost at the back of it.

“James and Karla Cole are helping to try and improve the back side of the ice rink tent and intend putting up some trees and signs to let people know they can still get down from the sea front to our shop and have access to the rink. The weather has been against any improvements but we are hopeful this will all now happen.

“Currently the shop manager Margaret Bristow feels that to open all day is not beneficial as people just do not pass by any more on a regular basis. The shop will open for the immediate future from 11 to three, six days a week Monday to Saturday.”

In the meantime, Cinderella will be at Bognor’s Regis Centre from Tuesday, December 11 to Wednesday, January 2. Tickets on alexandratheatre.co.uk.

Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



First anniversary for Jake at St Richard Singers' Christmas concert in Chichester





Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Funtington Music Group offer their Christmas special with singers Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere



The Magnard Ensemble perform in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres

