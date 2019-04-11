10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Saturday, April 13 sees Brighton’s The XCERTS play a hometown gig at Concorde 2, Brighton. Their new EP Wildheart Dreaming was released in March through Raygun Records. Recent 2018 touring includes The Goo Goo Dolls (July) and You Me At Six (Nov/Dec) and Reading and Leeds Festivals (second year in a row). Murray Macleod, vocals and guitars, said: “We are really psyched to share with you the video for You Mean Everything. It was put together by our close friend Thomas Brooker who has spent the past year and a half with us on the road during the entire Hold On To Your Heart campaign. I guess it’s kind of a romantic rock and roll, family home video. We hope you dig it as much as we do.”

2 Theatre. Hurly-burly Theatre Company are returning to Worthing’s Ardington Hotel on Thursday, April 11, with their latest double bill of plays by Worthing playwright Gill Medway. “In Playing Out, the first on the bill, we meet Susan, a woman in her seventies, who looks back with a mixture of pleasure and regret on her childhood in post-war London, remembering the friends she loved and lost. Next on the bill is How Will I Know You? – coming bang up to date with a light-hearted look at the perils and pitfalls of internet dating. There will be two performances – one at 12 noon followed by lunch in the hotel’s celebrated Indigo Restaurant, and the second at 7pm followed by dinner.” Tickets cost £22.25. To book, call the Ardington on 01903 230451.

3 Theatre. Lancing Repertory Players are offering The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde from Thursday to Saturday, April 11-13 at 7.30pm at the Lancing Parish Hall, South Street, Lancing (doors 7pm), with an additional 2.30pm performance (doors 2pm) on the Saturday. Players spokesman Steven Knopf said: “This is the third time Lancing Repertory Players have produced this very popular play. The first time was in 1984. The second time being in 2011 when it was directed by the late David Ryall. Billed as a trivial play for serious people, Lady Lancing was the working title for Wilde’s most renowned comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest. The Importance of Being Earnest is the story of two bachelors, John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who both create alter egos named Ernest to escape their own tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. “Tickets on 07933 958 823.

4 Music. Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster with a performance of the musical play Their Scarves Were Red. The musical will be performed at St James Church, Littlehampton on Friday, April 12 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, April 13 at 3pm.

5 Art. Yvonne Coomber’s All You Need is Love is the exhibition at ART5 Gallery Brighton, running from April 13-21. A gallery spokesman said: “Yvonne is a Devon-based contemporary artist. “Her gorgeous wildflower paintings have captivated the nation and been featured in Vogue, Artstyle, The Independent and more. Her work is held in private and corporate collections worldwide. A deep-seated love of nature is at the heart of Yvonne’s work. Her paintings are a tribute to the wildflower meadows that surround her studio in the South Hams. These colourful, textured artworks – created using a mixture of oils, inks, glosses, glazes, fine glitter, and gold leaf – capture a magic that fills viewers with joy and have guaranteed her a loyal following around the world. ART5 Gallery has been a proud supporter of Yvonne for the past decade and a key exhibitor of her work in the South of England. It is always a pleasure hosting her in Brighton, especially given her ties to the city. Yvonne studied philosophy and literature at Brighton University before studying fine art.”

6 Comedy. Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Ivo Graham is taking his show Motion Sickness on tour around the UK, rolling into Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on Thursday, April 11. Spokeswoman Tony Glynn said: “Ivo is growing up. So this is his ‘moving in together’ show’: his ‘getting married’ show; his ‘having kids’ show. Sounds exhausting, right? Imagine being the one actually doing it.”

7 Music. Singers Rechoired invite you to join them on Friday, April 12 at 7.30pm at Findon Valley Free Church. Spokeswoman Linda Turner said: “We will be singing a selection of well-known songs to raise money for this year’s chosen charity Hft Sussex. The concert is free but there will be a retiring collection and refreshments will be available to purchase in the interval with proceeds also going to the charity. This popular choir have been singing together for over ten years and in that time have raised over £30k for local charities. Please come along and help us raise even more.”

8 Theatre. In 2019 Elmer the Patchwork Elephant celebrates his 30th birthday, with the celebrations including a trip to Worthing. The brand-new live stage adaptation is based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee and will be at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from Friday, April 12 at 2pm to Saturday, April 13 at 11.30am and 2pm.

9 Racing. Looking for something to do with the kids over the Easter Holidays? Why not try something a bit different and visit Fontwell Park Racecourse for a day full of fun Friday, April 12. Gates open at 12pm. The first race is at 2.10pm and kids go free.

10 Theatre. Stage-door Theatre company offer an Agatha Christie-inspired spoof as their next production, coming up in Little-hampton. Micki Darbyshire will direct Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders by Derek Webb, with performances running from April 10-13 at 7.30pm in the Windmill Theatre. Tickets are available from the venue.

