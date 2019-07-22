The Southern Ceramic Group offer Chichester exhibition

The Southern Ceramic Group will be offering a summer show in the Bishop’s Kitchen, Chichester Cathedral running from Saturday, July 27-Sunday, August 11 (open daily, 10am-5pm, free entry).

Spokeswoman Vidya Thirunarayan said: “The 2019 summer exhibition will showcase over 600 exhibits from 60 ceramicists. This year exhibits the work of several new potters. It will take place in the historic Old Kitchen in the Bishop’s Palace at Chichester Cathedral which is normally closed to the public.

“This annual show attracts phenomenal footfall which is a testimonial to the quality and range of work on offer. The imaginative range of ceramic creations vary from traditional functional pottery to figurative sculpture.

“All exhibits are available to purchase.

“Each item displayed tells its distinct story, reflecting the attitude and inspiration of the creating artist, as well as the chosen technique to produce the work. These techniques range from the choice of the glaze and clay to the methods of kiln firing employed.

“Exhibiting artists will be in attendance at various points during the show to discuss their work and generally help visitors enjoy the event and deepen their appreciation of the ceramic arts.”

The Southern Ceramic Group was started in 1975 by a small group of enthusiastic potters. “Today it is a thriving group with an ever-expanding membership of over 150 potters. The membership includes potters and sculptors, professionals and amateurs, teachers and students, collectors and enthusiasts.

“The group organises a varied programme of demonstrations, workshops and exhibitions. “

