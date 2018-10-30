Robin Windsor on this year's Strictly contestants and his final tour

Former Strictly pro Robin Windsor is hanging up his dance shoes but not before one last tour, as Charlotte Harding discovers.

From a young age dancing was flowing through the veins of Robin Windsor.

Pictures: Strictly Theatre Co

“I have always been wriggling my hips although not quite so well now,” he laughs.

“My parents danced at a ballroom dance school and when I was three they found me dancing in a mirror and asked if I wanted lessons and I said yes. I have always been a mover.”

The rest is history.

Robin grew up in Ipswich and studied at Ipswich School of Dancing. At age 15, he moved to London to pursue his career as a dancer.

Many will remember him from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing where he appeared in five series, dancing with Patsy Kensit, Deborah Meaden and Lisa Riley.

Now five years since leaving the show and after 20 years of touring with various shows he is hanging up his dancing shoes for good.

“I just feel now is the right time to settle down,” he explains.

“I wanted to do it before I am 40, which I am this year. I have been living out of a suitcase for so many years that I felt I needed a change.”

His new direction will see him move to Saint Lucia to BODYHOLIDAY where he will be working as a dance teacher.

“I will still have my stage but it will be the beach with the sunrise as my red curtain opening and the sunset being them closing,” he smiles.

“I am really excited.”

Before he moves in February he is hitting the road once more on his ‘The All Fun Farewell Tour’ which comes to the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor on November 10.

The show will be a mix of Robin talking about his life and career and special performances from dancers.

“I have some great dancers from the Burn the Floor show performing which I was in for 10 years,” reveals Robin.

“I have really had to up my game with them as they are just fantastic.

“I will be talking about the ups and downs of my life and there will be tissues needed for some moments but it is just me talking to people about my life.”

Robin has been involved with many shows over the years including Burn the Floor on Broadway and the West End, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Keep Dancing and most recently Dance to the Music with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

Robin feels that now is the time for one last show.

“I have to think of my longevity,” he explains.

“The new series of Strictly is on now so the new professionals will be signing up to tours so people don’t really care about me and I haven’t been in the show for years so you have to think if people want to come out and see you.”

As for the new series of Strictly when the contestants were announced many commented on who some were such as vlogger Joe Sugg and radio presenter Vick Hope, what does Robin think of the line up?

“Usually there is some you know and some you don’t,” he says.

“This year I feel there are more that I don’t know. I think they are aiming for a younger market but they have to be careful not to alienate the older loyal viewers.

“But once it starts you see the people you don’t know and fall in love with them. I don’t think it takes away from the enjoyment of the show.

“Since I have left I have watched it live every year but because I’m touring I will miss it this year, but I will be watching on catch up.”

With his dancing career coming to an end, will he miss it?

“I will and won’t miss dancing,” he laughs.

“My body won’t miss it at all.”



The show also plays the New Theatre Royal Portsmouth on November 7. For tickets for Bognor Regis on November 10 visit www.alexandratheatre.co.uk on 01243 861010.