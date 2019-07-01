Painting with boot polish for a Worthing exhibition

Boot polish painter Shireen Avis will be holding a solo exhibition at Worthing’s Colonnade House Creative Hub from July 9-13.

She explains: “My journey started 40 years ago when I studied textile design and technology at the Bulawayo College of Applied Art and Design in Zimbabwe. After rediscovering my creative roots through experimenting with various media and techniques, I returned to using boot polish, a medium I loved as an art student. This creativity was a strong reaction to the soul-destroying regimentation and formalisation of merchandising layouts, targets and rotas of the previous 36 years in various High Street careers.

“Boot polish has both a light free-flowing aspect and a heavy structured quality depending on the method of application. I use my fingers and hog hair brushes to carry out my work on cartridge paper, primed with floor polish and continue to experiment with powder pigments and clear polish to achieve the desired colours. Instead of focusing on specific subject matter, I concentrate on creating texture and atmosphere through mark making and highlights.

