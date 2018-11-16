Worthing Voices promise a "fantastic collection of well-known stage and screen pieces"

Having raised thousands of pounds for local charities in recent years, Worthing Voices and The Anniversary Orchestra are again working hard to bring top-quality music to Worthing in order to raise money for their next chosen charity.

The concert will take place at The Woodlands Centre, on Saturday, November 24 at 7pm.

Worthing Voices, led by Rustington-based conductor Shirley Linford, will be performing well-known music from stage and screen, including excerpts from South Pacific and Gilbert & Sullivan.

Conductor Shirley Linford said: “We aim to perform music that can be enjoyed by a diverse audience, and in the past we’ve attracted music lovers of all ages.

“This concert is set to be a fantastic collection of well-known stage and screen pieces. We’d urge as many people as possible to come down and enjoy an evening of music, as well as helping to raise money for a worthwhile charity at the same time.”

The concert starts at 7pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection for the chosen charity.

Worthing Voices are a locally based choir who perform three concerts a year to help raise money for charities in the area. Charities that have benefited from concerts in the past include Marie Curie Cancer Care, The Children’s Society, Worthing Hospital Stroke Unit, CLIC (Cancer and Leukaemia in Children) and Chestnut Tree House. In addition, the choir performs annually at the Lancing College Care for Veterans (The Queen Alexandra Hospital) carol concert.

Anyone wishing to find out more about joining Worthing Voices, call Shirley on 01903 783692.

