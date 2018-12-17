Worthing home-town show for That'll Be The Day's rock 'n' roll variety

Rock ‘n’ roll variety production That’ll Be The Day: The Christmas Show returns to its creator’s home town this Christmas.

Director Trevor Payne grew up in Worthing watching all the greats whose music he is now celebrating.

Spokesman Vinnie Roberts said: “That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road for the final time this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s plus their hilarious comedy. Their Christmas show will be at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Wednesday, December 19.

“That’ll Be The Day is all about nostalgia and live entertainment, reflecting the music and tone of an era that changed the course of music history and youth culture forever. Trevor, Gary and the gang celebrate the festive season by bringing on back the good times with a combination of their unique comedy mixed with a non-stop line up of all the best Christmas hits.

“Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990s.

“Now it performs over 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK. Trevor Payne, who first created the show back in 1986, still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

“Trevor rewrites all the material for the show for each year, and over six months is taken in planning and preparation.

“Complete with stunning costumes and incredible live music performances, That’ll Be The Day is the golden age of popular music…revived.

“That’ll Be The Day are proud supporters of Make-A-Wish UK - the charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

“This year they’re celebrating 30 years of granting magical wishes, providing desperately-ill children with hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their condition.

“Now entering its third year of collecting, That’ll Be The Day is delighted to have raised over £250,000 in donations from its truly generous audiences across the UK.”

