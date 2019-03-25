Worthing Band of the Salvation Army to take their music to Lancing

The Worthing Band of the Salvation Army will head into Lancing for an evening of music at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 30 in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, BN15 8AJ.

Tickets are £5 and as a special Mothering Sunday offer any mum accompanied by her child gets in free. Tickets can be booked by telephoning 01903 762793 (leave a message), emailing stmichaelslancing@gmail.com or online at https://worthing-salvationarmy-band.eventbrite.co.uk

Spokesman Ian Tout said: “The Worthing Band came into being in 1884. While Salvation Army founder General William Booth was conducting the opening services of Brighton Congress Hall, in March, an announcement was made that a warm friend and sympathiser of the army had given a sum of money for the purchase of instruments for a band at Worthing. Apart from a short time when the band ceased to function between 1885 and 1888 due to the Worthing Riots, the band has been making music locally ever since.

“Recently the band have played in joint concerts with Davison Worthing Youth Concert Band, provided entertainment for the Worthing Birdman competitions and performed in Arundel Cathedral in aid of St Barnabas House. They have also provided musical support for Remembrance events and the World War One centenary commemoration events.”

