Vampires Rock brings X Factor winner Sam Bailey to Worthing

Get your teeth stuck into a night of rocking music with Vampires Rock featuring X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

She plays the Vampire Queen in the hit touring musical extravaganza Vampires Rock Ghost Train for the 2019 spring tour which will be hitting Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, March 22.

X Factor winner Sam will be stepping into the shoes of singer and actress Toyah Willcox who played the part for two years performing more than 200 shows. Winner of the tenth series of X Factor, Sam Bailey went on to get Christmas number one with her cover of Demi Lovato’s Skyscraper and supported Beyoncé on a date of her UK tour in 2014. Her debut album, The Power of Love reached number one in the UK albums chart. She has starred in the musical Chicago and Fat Friends –The Musical.

Sam will be joined on stage by the creator of Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman, plus a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians. For the past 15 years Vampires Rock has played to more than a million people worldwide and Steve has a fan base most rock stars would be proud of.

Spokeswoman Vicky Elliott said: “Over 25 years ago Steve Steinman shot to fame on the hit TV show Stars In Their Eyes as Matthew Kelly announced ‘Steve Steinman is Meat Loaf!’

“This rock-tastic, hilarious, musical show lives up to its rocking reputation. A tongue-in-cheek storyline, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest eighties classic rock anthems ever!

“Throwing just the right amount of fun and humour into his script ensures that Steinman always has the audience roaring with laughter, including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns n Roses and many more.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

