Tom Jones heads to Stansted Park

Tom Jones answers a few questions ahead of his tour which brings him to Stansted Park on Wednesday, July 18

What can fans expect from your summer shows?

Fans will experience both the ‘expected’ and the unexpected! This is what gives a show excitement and energy, and the audience will feel it — they won’t know exactly why they are having such a great time, but they’ll leave feeling great and with a big smile on their face.

What is special about playing in the open air?

I think the open air really brings people together, it’s so relaxed and casual and easy to have a great time, even with people you don’t know! People feel more free to express themselves and to share what they’re thinking and feeling. My only caution is to not have too much to drink, as that can spoil it for everyone. So get loose but stay happy and in control!

Your set includes songs from across your career – do you have a personal favourite or a moment of the show that you particularly look forward to?

There is nothing in the show that I don’t love to sing. Every song has a story for me, which makes it special and gives it a reason for me to give it a convincing performance. The arrangements are great and the band are wonderful musicians who love to play — and they’re fantastic, which gives me both a bedrock and inspiration.

You’ve worked with so many legendary names. What makes you keep doing this – going out and performing live?

Well, it’s what I do. When you decide to try and make music a career early on, it takes total commitment, it’s not a part-time thing. So my life is music and the quest for the next level of understanding in performance never stops, just like any artist. There is nothing else I do that comes close, and I don’t want there to be!

What’s next for Tom Jones after the summer?

I have different kinds of engagements throughout the autumn, and the next season of The Voice, which I really enjoy.

Do you have a special message for your fans who are going to see you this summer?

It is my privilege to entertain and perform for anyone who wants to listen. When an audience reacts to what I’m doing onstage, it’s the most wonderful thing and it never gets old. A show is a 2-way street, an exchange between the performer and the people there to experience it. If they love it, I am nothing less than thrilled. So come on — see you there!!

The Summer House Sounds concerts will be a celebration of a career that spans six decades and will see Tom play live against some of the UK’s most beautiful backdrops.

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

Fans attending the concerts are assured of a fantastic night as Tom and his band present a stunning set-list built from a career that traverses all eras and genres of popular music.

For tickets go to: http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/summerhousesounds



You can see Tom at the following venues:

Euston Hall, Suffolk - Friday July 6

Englefield Estate, Berkshire - Sunday July 8

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire - Thursday July 12

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland - Friday July 13

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire - Sunday July 22

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/thumbelina-explored-for-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8549255



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/celebrating-the-music-of-the-beatles-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8549210



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/reclaiming-lost-masterpieces-for-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8549218



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/rainbow-shakespeare-returns-to-worthing-1-8549158



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/strictly-star-giovanni-pernice-in-worthing-1-8549148



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/farewell-veronica-at-shoreham-s-ropetackle-1-8549122