The Matt Wates Sextet plays Steyning Jazz Club

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Matt Wates Sextet this Friday, April 5.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Matt, who studied in America, is an alto saxophonist who performs in the classic be-bop style, his impressive technique producing an unmistakable melodic liquid sound.Matt’s superb six-piece band is unquestionably brilliant, some of the finest players on the scene.

"The line-up is: Matt Wates, alto sax; Steve Main, tenor sax; Martin Shaw, trumpet; Leon Greening, piano; Malcolm Creese, bass; and Matt Home, drums.

"The band has been together in this format for some 12 years and the combination of two saxes, trumpet and rhythm section, has become a classic, creating innumerable possibilities for an arranger/composer.

"Matt endeavours to find material that will be fun to play, with a mix of classic jazz standards and beautifully-arranged originals, creating a strong mood that communicates itself well to an audience. In style, the sextet resembles many of the great small bands of the 50s and 60s, such as those of Horace Silver and Art Blakey.

"Taking inspiration from the past, but trying not to replicate it, the band performs music for which they have the deepest respect, its sophistication caringly crafted.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester