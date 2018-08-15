The great Dankworth/Laine tradition

Jacqui Dankworth will be in action at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, August 23 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Given her musical pedigree – daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth – it is no surprise that Jacqui is firmly positioned as one of the UK’s foremost jazz vocalists. In this very special and intimate evening,

"Jacqui is joined by a stellar group of musicians as she turns her attention to some of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century and the singers who defined The Great American Songbook – including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee.

"Through a diverse repertoire arranged and curated by Jacqui, the concert celebrates the music of the Jazz Sirens,whose legacy and influence defined a classic era of jazz singing. ”

