The Gesualdo Six to perform in Boxgrove Priory

Boxgrove Priory welcomes The Gesualdo Six to perform within its unique acoustics on Tuesday, February 19 at 8pm.

Spokesman Simon Owen said: “Directed by Owain Park, The Gesualdo Six is a vocal consort comprised of some of the UK’s finest young consort singers. Formed in 2014 for a performance in the chapel of Trinity College, Cambridge, the group have now given over one hundred performances around the United Kingdom and overseas. They have been described as a brave young choir that includes some of the most celebrated of English Renaissance church music.

“Following concerts in Leeds, London and Cambridge, the performance at Boxgrove Priory will be the last of a tour showcasing a programme of music focussing on the transition from light into darkness, under the theme Fading. Concerts will include atmospheric works by Nicolas Gombert, Thomas Tallis, Sarah Rimkus and Joanna Marsh.”

Fr Ian Forrester, priest in charge at the Priory, said: “This is a group of young, highly-talented vocalists who perform with phenomenal skill, precision and vison, together with a deep knowledge about how music works. We look forward to celebrating their talent in the Priory’s historic setting and unique acoustics, for what promises to be a very special evening that will appeal to all.”

Tickets are £12 (students £5) and are available from http://www.gesualdosix.co.uk or on the door.

