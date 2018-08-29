Ten things coming up in the Chichester area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. West Sussex artist Clive McBain is celebrating 20 years of exhibitions at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery with a new show at the gallery running until September 9. “At this celebration I will be exhibiting over 40 representational paintings, work done over a period of five years. Joining me will be my daughter Tabitha exhibiting her beautiful and highly-decorative paintings in The Foyer Gallery.”

2 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever...

3 Theatre. Charles Edwards, Patricia Hodge and Paul Jesson star in Copenhagen by Michael Frayn in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre until September 22.

4 Music. Blues singer Olivia Stevens will perform Bella, her personal tribute to three music legends – Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse – at the Chichester Inn on Saturday, September 8, in association with Time Machine Records. Doors 8pm. Tickets £10 on 01243 783185.

5 Art. Virginia Woolf, an exhibition inspired by her writings, runs until September 16 at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester. This major touring exhibition, featuring 80 female artists from 1854 to the present day, has at its heart the pioneering writings of novelist Virginia Woolf.

6 Music. The Bognor Regis Concert Band is offering an Afternoon at the Proms at the Regis Centre’s Alexandra Theatre on Sunday, September 9 from 2pm. Spokesman Laurie Ward said: “Experience an afternoon of proms music featuring Fantasia on British Sea Songs to Pomp & Circumstance and a deep-space musical spectacular with music from across the known galaxy. The band is led by their director of music, Dave Poste, who will conduct a wealth of musical talent playing hugely-entertaining and exciting music for your enjoyment.”.

7 Music. Roger Clayden is masterminding a trombone quartet on September 7 as part of his 60 Minutes of Classical Music series in the Studio 1 Room of the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis. Tickets £6.50; under-25s £3.50; www.regiscentre.co.uk.

8 Heritage. For the first time ever, England’s biggest festival of heritage and culture will take place for two weekends, with over a thousand events taking place in towns, villages and the countryside across the south-east for this year’s Heritage Open Days (September 6-9 and 13-16, www.heritageopendays.org.uk). This year will include a special programme of Extraordinary Women talks, walks and exhibitions, in celebration of the centenary of the Universal Suffrage Act, with every single event free to visit. Highlights in West Sussex and Brighton include: Chichester Cathedral; Nymans Gardens; Shoreham Lifeboat Station; Steyning, Saxons and their Saint walking tour; Preston Park History Tour; Rocky Clump Stanmer Excavation Site; and Brighton’s Palace Pier Heritage Tour.

9 Activities. Totally T-Shirts (0-4 years), Friday, September 7, from 10.15am, free, Pallant House Gallery. The artist Claude Cahun used her self-portraits to create new alter-egos. Be inspired by their work and transfer images to a T-shirt to show off your new character. Finish off the look with optional face paints. 10.15am-11am and 11.30am-12.15pm.

.

10 Music. Chichester Jazz Club’s 2018-19 season starts on September 7 with a concert contributing to the Bernstein in Chichester centenary festival. The Darius Brubeck Quartet will perform a set including some of Leonard Bernstein’s most celebrated music. Pallant Suite. 01243 775888. Doors 6.45pm, music 7.45pm.

