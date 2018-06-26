Sun shines on The Rowland Singers Summer Fair and Dog Show

Sunny skies contributed to a successful Summer Fair and Dog Show at Clapham and Patching Village Hall and field last Saturday.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: "The event was packed full of entertainment for youngsters and adults alike. There were over 20 stalls selling a wide range of handcrafted goods, tombola, Grand Raffle, and many more.

"The Dog Show, organised by Paws, Play and Stay, was a big hit with local dog owners who turned out in force to show off their canine friends in all shapes and sizes.

"The organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank all the visitors, stall holders, supporters of the Dog Show, all the food and drink outlets, and the entertainment provided for the children for their support in making this a special family day out.

