Steyning choirs combine in Shoreham

Two choirs from Steyning, one all-male, the other mixed, make their first visit to St Mary’s, Shoreham, promising a “wonderfully-varied programme of music.”

Pieces will include Tonight Tonight, Lonesome Road, O Quam Gloriosum, Ave Maris Stella, Joyful Joyful, Lately and The Way You Look Tonight.”

Tickets £8 on the door; Shoreham Knitting & Needlecraft, 19 East Street; or ring 01444 482183. The concert is at St Mary de Haura, Shoreham on Saturday, April 6 at 7pm.

Spokesman Richard Howells said: “The concert, entitled Over the Rainbow, features two groups of singers from Steyning, Vocal Fusion Acapella and Kaleidoscope, both under the musical direction of Zoe Peate.

“Vocal Fusion Acapella is a men’s barbershop chorus which was only formed three years ago but since then has performed regularly in the annual National Barbershop Convention. It will be their first appearance in Shoreham. Kaleidoscope is an established mixed-voice group with a wide-ranging repertoire.”

