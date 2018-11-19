Rod Stewart announces Brighton date on his summer tour 2019

Veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed a date at the Brighton & Hove 1st Central County Ground next summer.

Sir Rod will be at the cricket ground on Friday, July 12.

Spokeswoman Sarah Rhodes said: “Rod Stewart is adding more dates to his 2019 UK summer tour.

“Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, Rod will now play an extra two outdoor shows plus two arena dates in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at number 1.

“And the tour includes a stop at The 1st Central County Ground, the home of Sussex Cricket, in Brighton & Hove on Friday, July 12.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday November 23 from http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

“Rod Stewart Live in Concert will visit football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July.

“His Brighton & Hove show marks the first time Rod has played in the city since he performed to a sell-out crowd at The Amex Stadium in 2014.”

Sussex county cricket club CEO Rob Andrew said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Rod Stewart to the home of Sussex Cricket.

“We are proud to host a number of high-profile concerts at The 1st Central County Ground but it is a first to welcome Rod here. We have no doubt this will be a night to remember and look forward to seeing Rod and his legions of fans.”

Rod Stewart Live In Concert will see Rod play the following dates:

• Weds 22 May Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

• Tues 28 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

• Fri 31 May Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

• Sat 1 June York, York Racecourse

• Tues 4 June Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

• Fri 7 June Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

• Sat 8 June Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

• Wed 12 June Aberdeen, AECC

• Fri 14 June Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

• Sat 15 June Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

• Tues 09 July Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

• Fri 12 July Brighton & Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be adding the Brighton & Hove date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“Our last visit to the city with Rod was in summer 2014 when he played to a capacity crowd at The Amex so we are looking forward to a great night in this fabulous city once again.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

Sarah added: “With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

“Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

“Rod has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.”

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Wednesday November 21.

