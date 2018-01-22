Nile Rogers and CHIC to headline Brighton’s LoveBN1Fest

Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist Nile Rodgers and his multi-platinum selling band CHIC are confirmed to headline Brighton Pride’s LoveBN1Fest on Sunday August 5 in Preston Park.

Famed for tracks such as ‘Le Freak’, ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Good Times’, Nile Rodgers has written and produced for some of the most illustrious artists in the world and his signature is scrawled across an amazing array of music - from Madonna to Diana Ross, from David Bowie to Eric Clapton.

This unique set will see the band perform some of the songs from the greatest collaborations of Nile’s four-decade career including David Bowie, Madonna and Diana Ross.

His productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

One of the highlights of Glastonbury Festival 2017, LoveBN1Fest is all set to reverberate to the hit records produced by Nile Rodgers such as Pharrell Williams’ ‘Get Lucky,’ Diana Ross’s ‘I’m Coming Out,’ David Bowie’s ‘Let’s dance’ and a raft of CHIC hits including ‘Good Times’ and ‘Le Freak’.

LoveBN1Fest will feature performance and dance tents, family tent, circus skills, cabaret and theatre, spoken word, community stalls and food village, accessibly tent and WellBeing area.

Individual tickets available at £27.50 & £37.50 from Pride-Tickets.org