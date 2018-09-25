A new series of concerts at Chichester’s St John’s Chapel is being masterminded by Crispin Ward, head of orchestral studies at the University of Chichester.

Crispin is hoping that the Thursday lunchtime concerts will help St John’s be seen as much more of a music venue: “We have used it before and it has been used in the Festival of Chichester, but we would love to see it develop. Our idea is to get something going there regularly and develop it as a concert space that is working really well. The potential is huge.”

Crispin also sees it as an opportunity for his students: “We need more performance spaces. If the students only perform on their home turf, they will never perform anywhere else.

“We try to spend a lot of time off-campus because it gets them out of the university, and also I think the University of Chichester music department is of benefit to the community.”

Coming up are Crotchet and Quavers are on October 4 and Clarinet Roulette on October 11. The concerts are 12-12.45pm. People can come and go as they please. There are no tickets.

The concerts are free, with donations going to the Friends of St John’s.

Crotchets & Quavers describe themselves as “five vocalists who sing a variety of music styles to satisfy our widespread interests.”

