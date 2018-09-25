Miranda Sykes's Southbourne solo gig cancelled after hospital admission

A solo gig in Southbourne this Saturday from Miranda Sykes, singer and bassist with Show of Hands, has had to be cancelled.

Promoter David Holmes said: “Miranda Sykes was due to play this Saturday and this was her last date before taking time off to have a baby.

“We have been notified that Miranda had been admitted to hospital and will not be able to play on Saturday. So we have cancelled the concert.”

