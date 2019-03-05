Mezzo-soprano Pippa Dames-Longworth to perform in Chichester

For their spring event, Funtington Music Group welcome mezzo-soprano Pippa Dames-Longworth to Chichester University Chapel on Wednesday, March 13 at 7.30pm.

Her recital will be entitled The Earth Laughs in Flowers.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “Pippa lives in East Sussex and is a versatile and highly-experienced opera and concert artist, having sung for The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, English National Opera, Paris Opera, the BBC Proms, Edinburgh Festival and throughout Europe.

“In this evening’s recital, accompanied by Nicholas Bosworth (piano), she will celebrate the seasons, flowers and our love of nature – a wonderful way to anticipate the coming of spring!

“Pippa has performed with conductors such as Simon Rattle, George Solti, Roger Norrington, Andrew Davis, Jirí Bélohlãvek, David Robertson and with the Hallé Orchestra, RPO, Philharmonia and BBC Symphony Orchestra as well as with the Brodsky Quartet, Schubert Ensemble and Tippett Quartet. She has also worked with Theatre de Complicité and Muziktheater Transparant.

“She has recorded for Radio, for TV, for Sky Arts and for Film and, as one half of Operaplayhouse, with colleague, Karl Daymond, was the subject of a BBC documentary. Pippa has given masterclasses throughout the UK as well as in Moscow, Africa, Spain and Prague and is a specialist advisor for Trinity College of Music. She was on the board of trustees for Lancing College responsible for child protection and as arts advisor.”

http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

