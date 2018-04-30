Writer Justin Hopper and psych-folk musician Sharron Kraus perform a collaborative piece about memory and haunting at Chanctonbury Ring, based on Hopper's book The Old Weird Albion.

Irish poet Geraldine Mitchell (Patrick Kavanagh Award winner) performs her first-ever UK reading, and experimental musician Peter Pick (of Lewes group Meshmass) performs on solo soprano saxophone.

The Old Weird Albion, 7:30pm Tues., May 1: Gluck Studio, Chantry House, Steyning.

Further information and advance booking, ring Steyning Bookshop: 01903 812062

