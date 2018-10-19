London concert for Brighton children from low-income backgrounds

Brighton children from low-income backgrounds who are being given access to music education will perform at a major London concert on October 29.

Jess Gillam, rhe charity’s youngest ever patron, who will perform with them.

Spokeswoman Damaris Brown said: “The children are all part of The Brighton Furthering Talent Programme, which is a free initiative set up by the UK charity Awards for Young Musicians (AYM).

"The programme gives children from low-income families in Brighton access to private music tuition that they don’t get in schools and would not otherwise be able to afford. Many of these children are living in challenging circumstances, and AYM works with schools to find the children who could benefit most. There is more information about the programme on www.a-y-m.org.uk/how-we-help/furthering-talent.

“Children from Brighton’s Furthering Talent Programme have been selected to perform at a major event at Wilton’s Music Hall in London (E1 8JB) on Monday, October 29. The event celebrates the UK charity Awards for Young Musicians’ 20th anniversary, and will see the children perform alongside AYM’s youngest-ever patron Jess Gillam, fresh from her hugely-successful performance at the Last Night of the Proms. The evening will be presented by the BBC’s Zeb Soanes.

“AYM would really like to encourage awareness of this programme, to make sure that children from all backgrounds in Brighton have the chance to study music. They also want to celebrate the success of these wonderful young children on the Brighton programme, who have achieved a tremendous amount in their musical studies.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/power-in-the-darkness-finds-its-moment-again-as-we-return-to-uncertain-times-1-8670938



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-x-factor-live-tour-tickets-go-on-sale-this-week-with-a-date-in-brighton-1-8670187



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/the-big-time-beckons-for-rising-star-chichester-dancer-bryony-wood-1-8670068



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/working-with-david-walliams-to-deliver-the-midnight-gang-on-chichester-s-stage-1-8669718



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mike-d-abo-recalls-those-heady-days-of-the-1960s-as-he-heads-to-worthing-1-8670560



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/theatre-offers-important-skills-for-life-in-pioneering-littlehampton-community-project-1-8670651



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-goes-on-panto-stand-by-with-aladdin-just-weeks-away-1-8669677



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/excellent-bookings-as-shoreham-gets-ready-for-panto-1-8665091



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/panto-roles-beckon-for-worthing-area-youngsters-1-8665081

