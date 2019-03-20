Learning-disabled club night coming up in Brighton

Carousel’s Blue Camel Club, the club night for learning-disabled people and their friends, celebrates International Women’s Day at The Old Market on Monday, March 25.

Spokeswoman Lisa Wolfe said: “In the month that holds International Women’s Day, female musicians take centre stage.

“Headlining is Carousel band Dancing Rock Queens, a female guitar-led trio whose hip-shaking, toe-tapping anthems have become a favourite amongst the dancers at the Blue Camel Club. Also playing is the Fuzzbomb Flashband with Jolene Wild on guitar and vocals, plus a spot from DJ Kiana. Started in 2000, the club offers a genuine clubbing experience in a safe and accessible environment for people with a learning disability. Presenting only the very best in learning-disabled performers, the club is a showcase for high-quality learning-disabled talent from around UK. With a host of DJs, visuals, bar and chill-out space, the club is an important fixture for learning-disabled people who have limited opportunities to meet and mingle, dance and hear great bands. The event is planned and presented by the 12-strong learning-disabled team and regularly attracts 300-plus clubbers from across Sussex.”

Blue Camel Club is on Monday, March 25, 7pm-10pm at The Old Market, Hove. Tickets: £5; carers £1.

